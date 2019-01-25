Home
HOPE: St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen

GRANTS PASS, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh spoke with people who work at the St. Vincent de Paul mobile on how they help out their homeless community. 

If you would like to volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul head to http://www.svdpgpusa.org/volunteer.html to learn more.

