Protesters claiming win after BLM revises old growth logging plans

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Protesters of BLM’s Poor Windy project are claiming a major victory after the bureau decided to amend their plans to log an area of old growth forest near Wolf Creek.

The Poor Windy project has already included logging thousands of acres of land and has inspired protests from some community members.

The protests have even included residents building a tree house with a sign that reads ‘no old growth logging in a climate crisis’.

Protester Rachel Stevens said, “it’s definitely a step in the right direction. It doesn’t feel like the end all be all. But it is really exciting that community defense works in this way.”

Stevens said BLM often uses loopholes to log old growth forests.

She wants to continue to protest those practices in the future.

