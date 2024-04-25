Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old Grants Pass man

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Stephen David Bowen, 75, of Grants Pass.

Bowen was last seen on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. when he left a home in the 100 block of Sunflower Lane to go on a nature walk.

He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans, tennis shoes, and a lightweight jacket.

Bowen is 5-feet-5, 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies as well as search and rescue team members have been looking for Bowen throughout the night and will continue their search Thursday.

Anyone who has seen Stephen Bowen is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

