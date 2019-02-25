Home
HOPE: Youth Building Homes for Youth

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh went to Building the Future Tiny Home Competition where students from different high schools competed to make the best tiny home. Those homes were then donated to a local homeless youth and transitional youth shelter, Hearts with a Mission

