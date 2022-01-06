Mental Health Minute: Depression

In this Mental Health Minute, Jennifer Harris, Residential Crisis Therapist at Columbia Care, talks about depression. She shares how widespread depression is, and offers some helpful actions that you can take. Jennifer also talks about the differences between depression and sadness. She emphasizes that depression can be treated, and there is help available to you.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) can be reached at 800-950-NAMI or at nami.org/help

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255

Find more information on suicide prevention and awareness here