Portland Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — In an unexpected development Friday morning, Chris McGowan resigned as president and chief executive officer of the Portland Trail Blazers. Dewayne Hankins, the team’s current chief commercial officer and executive vice president, will be promoted to President of Business Operations.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported the news about McGowan’s resignation and Hankins’ promotion.

In a statement released after Haynes’ report, McGowan confirmed that he has resigned from the team. “After careful consideration over the summer, I have decided to resign from my position as President and CEO of the Portland Trail Blazers Organization effective November 26, 2021,” McGowan said in the statement.

Jason Quick of The Athletic reported that McGowan was in the final year of his contract, which was set to expire in June 2022.

Hankins has been with the Trail Blazers for nine seasons. He spent the past two seasons as the chief commercial officer and executive vice president for the team.