Part 6: The Southern Oregon Honor Flight

25 veterans from southern Oregon went to Washington, DC in September. Over three days they traveled across the country and back again, seeing more than a dozen memorials and museums along the way.
NBC5’s Kristin Hosfelt was along for the trip, and from November 5th – 9th, we shared just a glimpse of what these veterans experienced.
Sadly, Geraldine Ruth Parks, the sole female World War II veteran on this trip, passed away this morning. NBC5 had shared with you during this series that she had been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency a few weeks after returning home from the Honor Flight. Ruth was 98.
In addition to being a Navy veteran, Ruth was a wife, a mother, and for so many others, a wonderful friend. Her loss is a solemn reminder that time is of the essence to honor our Greatest Generation.
If you would like to help send a veteran on an Honor Flight, click HERE.
