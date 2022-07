It’s been awhile since we last visited the Redwoods. But there’s a reason why we’ve returned. In this week’s Tank of Gas Getaway, you’ll learn about a significant change that will help preserve a very special section of the park. NBC5’s Grace Smith and photographer Mike Porter hiked deep into the Grove of Titans.

