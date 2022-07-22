Arrest made for alleged murder of missing Winston woman, Kendra Hanks

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston, according to police.

Hanks was last seen on July 7th, walking along Highway-42 from her job on Ingram Drive.

On July 13th, police were notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek, near the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road.

Investigators confirmed the death of an adult female, who is suspected to be Kendra Hanks, according to police.

On July 21st at about 3:30 p.m., police say 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at his residence.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say additional details will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464.