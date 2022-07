This Your Place, Your Money features Bandana Shrestha, State Director for Oregon AARP. She talks about a series of virtual town halls that AARP is presenting to discuss issues facing our state. Find out more at aarp.org/ORFuture Sponsored by AARP Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป