It may be a 100 degrees outside your door, but inside the Oregon Caves, it’s a brisk 44 degrees. After months of COVID, the Oregon Caves National Park is welcoming visitors again. So, lash up your boots and wear a heavy coat. NBC5 News takes you deep inside the newly re-opened Oregon Caves!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »