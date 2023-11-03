Your Place Your Money: Scam Jam

Don’t miss “Your Place Your Money”, where we shed light on the alarming rise of identity theft and fraud in Oregon. Tune in to hear from Dr. Geneva Craig, an AARP Oregon volunteer, who will share vital insights on recognizing scams, protecting yourself, your family, and friends. Plus, discover valuable tips at the upcoming Scam Jam event in Medford, aimed at empowering you to safeguard against fraud. Click here to find out more about the workshop: Scam Jam.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.