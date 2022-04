NBC5 News has partnered with AARP to present Your Place, Your Money, where you get practical financial advice that will save you money! In this interview, Carmel Perez Snyder, Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Oregon, talks about scams and how to protect yours elf from being a victim. AARP is presenting a free webinar called “Staying Safe as Scams Evolve” on April 26, 2022, at 7:00PM. Click here to find out more abut this webinar.

Click here to learn more about AARP Oregon.