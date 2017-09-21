$1.4 million distributed for Oregon parks and outdoor recreation

Washington, D.C. – Over one million dollars has been allocated to fund Oregon parks and outdoor recreation opportunities.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the $1,431,138 federal grant on September 21.
According to the Department of the Interior, the funds will be distributed to the state for “outdoor recreation and conservation projects.”
The money comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is funded through offshore oil and gas leasing.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund state grant program has been a resounding success that makes physical investments in our communities,” Secretary Zinke said. “From Detroit, Michigan, to Eugene, Oregon, the program benefits citizens across the nation by helping state and local governments make infrastructure investments in urban, suburban, and rural parks. By advancing the Administration’s offshore energy goals, we will be able to generate more revenue for the fund to improve conservation and recreation opportunities for generations to come.”
The LWCF allocation is part of $94.3 million distributed across all 50 states. The amount of money each state receives is based on a formula outlined in the LWCF Act and the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act.
You can learn more here: http://www.nps.gov/lwcf