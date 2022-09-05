10 presumed dead after float plane crashes in Washington State

AUSTIN, Wash. (KING/CNN) – One person is dead and nine others are missing following a float plane crash Sunday, close to Whidbey Island in Washington State.

Debris, brought in from the water near Mutiny Bay, showed evidence of the plane crash.

Crews hoped to recover the 10 people on board including a child. One body was found Sunday afternoon but since, the search has been ongoing

South Whidbey Fire Department Lieutenant Jon Gabelein said, “We have multiple search boats on the water, as well as a coast guard helicopter and we’re continue this recovery effort out there now.”

It was just after 3 p.m. when reports came in that there had been a plane crash off Mutiny Bay on Whidbey Island.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom and saw the plane nosedive into the water.

“People on the shore saw the plane coming down very quickly and hitting the water,” Lt. Gebelein said.

The plane took off from Friday Harbor. It was schedule to land at Renton Airport.

It’s unclear why the plane crashed.

The Coast Guard said overnight it had two large vessels searching the water, air support, and an additional boat on its way from Sacramento.

USCG Lieutenant Stephen Nolan said, “So the coast skirted will continue to search as long as it’s viable to do so and so long as there is an opportunity for somebody to be saved.”

So far, there’s no word on the identity of the one body found