BLUE LAKE, Calif. – Yurok Tribe-owned Mad River Brewing’s craft beers are now ranked as some of the best in California.

The company competed over the weekend at the United States Beer Tasting Championship.

For the California region, Mad River Brewing took home first in a whopping four categories.

Those categories include Best Golden, Amber, Pale, and Red Ales.

Proceeds from Mad River Brewing sales go toward many good causes, including restoring the Klamath River.