Crews fighting the Rum Creek Fire prepare for unfavorable weather

MERLIN, Ore. – Containment around the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County continues to grow as crews work rapidly to reinforce lines around the fire as hot, dry conditions return.

Firefighters said over the weekend that cooler, more humid weather played a huge role in their containment progress. Fire officials told NBC5 that nearly the entire surrounded by well-defined control lines. But Tuesday’s weather will reportedly test those lines as high temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity move into the area of the fire. Fire managers said crews a working aggressively to contain more of the fire ahead of the weather change.

Over the weekend, firefighters found three more burned structures, bringing the losses to two homes and four minor structures.

The fire is now at 19,495 acres and 34% contained.

For the current evacuation information, visit http://www.rvem.org.