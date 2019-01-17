$1,000 reward offered for wanted man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for a wanted man who may be in Josephine County.
Jason Ryan Taylor, 33, is being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Office.
Deputies said Taylor is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.
Taylor is described at 5’10” tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s known to frequent the Wolf Creek and Sunny Valley areas.
Anyone with information about the location of Taylor is asked to call 541-474-5252.
If anyone sees Taylor, they’re advised to not approach him, as he’s believed to be armed. Instead, call 911.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Taylor’s arrest.