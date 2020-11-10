Home
$128 million in COVID-19 relief approved in Oregon

$128 million in COVID-19 relief approved in Oregon

Economy Health News Local News Politics Top Stories , ,

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Legislature Emergency Board approved over $128 million in coronavirus relief.

The Office of House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Tuesday the funding will go to childcare providers, those in need of shelter, small businesses, long-term care providers, and victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Speaker Kotek said, “This funding comes at a critical time as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Oregon. As winter approaches, it’s particularly important we passed additional funding to help people without permanent housing. We’ve been facing a statewide shelter emergency for some time and the pandemic has made the situation even more dire. We have a lot of work ahead of us to solve this emergency but it’s an important step.”

The Emergency Board also approved the following allocations from the state’s share of federal funds available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund:

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »