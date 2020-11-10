$128 million in COVID-19 relief approved in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Legislature Emergency Board approved over $128 million in coronavirus relief.
The Office of House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Tuesday the funding will go to childcare providers, those in need of shelter, small businesses, long-term care providers, and victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Speaker Kotek said, “This funding comes at a critical time as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Oregon. As winter approaches, it’s particularly important we passed additional funding to help people without permanent housing. We’ve been facing a statewide shelter emergency for some time and the pandemic has made the situation even more dire. We have a lot of work ahead of us to solve this emergency but it’s an important step.”
The Emergency Board also approved the following allocations from the state’s share of federal funds available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund:
- $45 million for Childcare Provider Assistance to support the increased costs facing childcare providers facing economic and operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $20 million for a third grant to the Oregon Community Foundation for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, which will make additional payments to workers who are ineligible for wage replacement payments from traditional unemployment insurance programs.
- $20 million to provide additional financial assistance to small businesses economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board previously allocated $25.6 million for COVID-19 Emergency Business Assistance in July.
- $5 million to help cover long term care provider costs for routine COVID-19 staff testing.
- $2.4 million for one-time COVID-19 baseline testing of long term care facility staff and residents.
- $1 million to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for increased domestic and sexual violence. The board previously dedicated $2 million to support victims in April.