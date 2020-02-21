13 children died from flu last week in the U.S., according to CDC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 13 children died from the flu last week.
That brings the total for the season, which started at the end of September, to 105 children.
The CDC began reporting stats on pediatric flu deaths during the 2004/2005 season and only the 2009 flu pandemic resulted in more deaths at this point in the season than this year.
The CDC says flu virus activity is widespread in nearly every U.S. region this season. It says the influenza A and B strains are about equal for the season overall.
It estimates at least 29 million flu cases in the U.S., 280,000 hospitalizations, and 16,000 deaths.