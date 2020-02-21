Macklemore joins Dutch Bros

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There is some exciting news from Dutch Bros Coffee. The Grants Pass-based coffee stand chain confirmed world-famous rapper Macklemore is joining their team.
Dutch Bros made the announcement at the company’s annual business summit in Arizona.
Macklemore said he’ll be taking on the title of “Executive Director of Cold Brew.”
The Seattle-based star will reportedly be teaming up with the brand to develop new flavors and products.
He says his first order of business will be to develop the White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew.