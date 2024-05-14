Multiple vehicle fires keeping Rural Metro busy

Posted by Jenna King May 13, 2024

JOSPEHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Two vehicle fires kept Rural Metro firefighters busy Monday afternoon, just an hour apart.

The first was in Hugo around 12:30 when a truck pulling a 5th wheel RV caught fire coming down off the Sexton Pass on I-5. The fire was beginning to damage the front exterior of the RV, but suppression efforts saved the contents.

There was no spread to the wildland. The cause was deemed a mechanical failure.

An hour later, a fully involved Audi was reported approximately 4 miles up Shan Creek Road, beyond the National Forest boundary. There was no driver located, and the vehicle appeared to have been burning for a while.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with information should call the Sheriff at 541-474-5123.

Jenna King
