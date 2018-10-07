ASHLAND, Ore. — Hundreds celebrated the 14th annual Bear Creek Salmon Festival Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Mountain Park in Ashland.
Every first weekend in October, participants and organizers celebrate the salmon returning to Bear Creek.
The event offered educational activities for kids, delicious food, demonstrations of Native American salmon cooking, and much more.
People got a chance to learn about the wildlife habitat and how to protect it.
“The salmon are a key part of that ecosystem. They feed so many animals and provide nutrients to the stream and are a huge part of stream health and indicating stream health,” said Jennifer Aguayo, coordinator with North Mountain Park Nature Center.
Kids were able to get their feet wet and explore Bear Creek all while learning about the native fish in the streams.
