TALENT, Ore. —The 49th annual Talent Harvest Festival was held all day Saturday in the Talent downtown area, near City Hall.
The festival kicked off at 8 a.m with a 5k run followed by the grand parade through the streets of downtown. There was live music, food carts, more than 60 local vendors, and a beer and wine garden.
The decades old festival brought residents of talent and surrounding areas together.
“See our neighbors enjoy some food together, celebrate all the great things about Talent, enjoy art, have fun with our children… it’s just another beautiful day,” said Darby Ayers-Flood, Talent Mayor.
Children were also able to enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, demonstrations by science works and balloon creations.
The festival will be around again next year for its 50th celebration.
