15,000 pounds of marijuana found during Jackson County raids

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives found more than 15,000 pounds of processed marijuana and over $600,000 after searching two illegal marijuana grow sites.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday morning, numerous law enforcement agencies gathered at a property in the 10000 block of Old Stage Road in Gold Hill. After serving a search warrant, investigators found bags of cash totaling $643,524, five guns, 10,000 pounds of processed marijuana that was packed and ready for distribution.
58 workers were taken into custody and one arrest was made. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Hernan Sanchez Villalobos. He was charged with prohibited import or export, unlawful possession, unlawful possession, unlawful manufacture, and conspiracy for unlawful distribution of a marijuana item, as well as criminal possession of a fake ID and money laundering.
Deputies said the property had no permits to grow or process marijuana for recreational, commercial, or medicinal purposes.
On Wednesday, a separate grow site in the 1000 block of Meridian Road in Eagle Point was raided. There, detectives found 20,199 marijuana plants, 102 greenhouses, and 5,000 pounds of processed illegal marijuana. 53 workers were temporarily taken into custody.
Detectives explained the second property did have a permit to grow hemp, but not marijuana.