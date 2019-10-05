17 animals left outside Josephine County Animal Shelter

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Earlier this week, Josephine County Animal Shelter posted about 17 animals being left outside of its building on Tuesday night.
The shelter says there was a total of 14 cats, one dog, and two ferrets all in one crate together.
Employees at the shelter are reminding people that leaving animals at or near a shelter is illegal.
If you recognize the animals in the photo, the shelter asks that you contact them.
