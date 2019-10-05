Man accused of prostitution charges appears in court

39-year-old Michael Joseph Silva faces multiple charges including promoting and compelling prostitution, trafficking and second-degree assault.
Medford police say Silva was in a relationship with the 29-year-old female victim, but the relationship turned violent. Police say they were able to make a case against Silva after the victim came forward.
“Arresting, essentially pimps, is difficult. I mean, you do need cooperation from the gals who are being victimized and we had it in this case, so we are fortunate for that,” Lt. Mike Budreau, MPD, said.
According to court documents, Silva has a long history of assault and harassment. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $500,000 bail. Silva will be back in court next week.
Police say prostitution crimes are rather common along I-5, especially people passing through town.
