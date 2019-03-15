18-year-old woman found dead in Columbia County

RAINIER, Ore. – A young woman was found dead along a roadside in northwest Oregon. Now, police are trying to piece together what led to the woman’s death.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 18-year-old Elizabeth Zuber of Rainier was found on the side of a road outside of her home town.
“The incident resulting in the death of the victim is believed to have occurred in the area of the intersection of Neer City Road and Nick Thomas Road in the Rainier area,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators believe the incident occurred during the late night hours of Tuesday, March 12th and the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 13, 2019.”
Deputies are asking the public for help in this case. Anyone with further information is asked to call 503-397-1521.