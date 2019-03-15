Tesla unveils new electric SUV

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNN) – Tesla unveiled its new mid-size electric SUV. Company founder Elon Musk says the Model Y will make its debut next year.
The pricetag on this vehicle will start at around $47,000. A less expensive version will be out in 2021. The base price for those will be $39,000, but won’t have as big of a battery range.
Musk is confident in the Model Y, predicting it will sell more than the Model 3s and model Xs combined.
There are some unanswered questions about these vehicles, including where they will be made and how fast Tesla can crank them out.
Tesla has said previously it will likely build the Model Y at its Gigafactory in Nevada.