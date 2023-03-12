1st annual Boots and Brews a great success

Posted by Ethan McReynolds March 11, 2023

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Heart and hustle Co. hosted its first annual Boots and Brews event Saturday at the Expo.

The event was centered around supporting local businesses across the valley, promoting an ultimate couple’s date night.

The event featured numerous attractions including bull riding, casino games, and axe throwing.

Tickets included food and beverage tastings, chips for casino games, and entry into a large grand prize giveaway.

“It’s fun to see everybody out here having a good time and I think it’s a very necessary thing to meet new people to just have events like this supporting businesses as well,” Rodeo Town owner Kiko Flores said.

Clothing and product vendors represented country culture as guests could purchase an assortment of leathers and liquors from local businesses.

Proceeds from the event are going to Kids Unlimited.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content