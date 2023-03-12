1st annual Boots and Brews a great success

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Heart and hustle Co. hosted its first annual Boots and Brews event Saturday at the Expo.

The event was centered around supporting local businesses across the valley, promoting an ultimate couple’s date night.

The event featured numerous attractions including bull riding, casino games, and axe throwing.

Tickets included food and beverage tastings, chips for casino games, and entry into a large grand prize giveaway.

“It’s fun to see everybody out here having a good time and I think it’s a very necessary thing to meet new people to just have events like this supporting businesses as well,” Rodeo Town owner Kiko Flores said.

Clothing and product vendors represented country culture as guests could purchase an assortment of leathers and liquors from local businesses.

Proceeds from the event are going to Kids Unlimited.