Local businesses come together to support one of their own, Grotto Pizzeria

TALENT, Ore. – A local business in Talent is helping out one of their own, after a flooding incident.

The Pump House Burgers and Brews hosted the fundraising event Pints for Pizza, to benefit one of Talent’s longest-standing restaurants, The Grotto Pizzeria.

After a plumbing break caused flooding in late January The Grotto had to shut down.

The fundraiser featured live music, with beer donated by Art Bop Brew Co., and Walkabout Brewing.

The line was out the door for the event, full of people wanting to support The Grotto.

“The one thing that I can say about the Grotto is that they are always the first to step up for this community. During the pandemic and after the Almeda they gave away pizzas no questions asked and this happening to them was just such a tragedy,” said Cheryl Lashley, a former Grotto Employee.

Lashley said she was running the raffle at the event and heard many people express their support for the beloved pizzeria. Organizers said all sales from the event went to The Grotto.