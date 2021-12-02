$2.4 million FEMA grant will help pay for sheltering Oregon wildfire survivors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Millions of dollars are headed to Oregon to help cover the cost of housing people displaced by wildfires.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced a $2.4 million federal grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will help cover the cost of operating 89 shelters for disaster survivors in 22 cities across the state.

“I will never forget seeing entire towns that had been completely destroyed by wildfire in September 2020, or meeting children who were living at evacuation sites,” said Merkley. “The 2020 wildfires were one of the biggest displacement events we’ve seen in Oregon in decades, and it was a huge undertaking to make sure that thousands of impacted families had a safe place to stay in the aftermath. I am pleased that this grant will help cover those costs, and I will keep fighting to lessen the burden on Oregon families as we continue to fight for recovery efforts in every corner of the state.”

“So many Oregon families suffered heartbreak and loss when the 2020 wildfires destroyed their homes and ripped through their communities,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified after witnessing the devastation from these blazes that our state will receive this grant to help cover shelter costs for Oregonians displaced by the wildfires. And I’ll keep working to provide all the assistance that’s needed statewide to recover and rebound from this historic destruction.”

The grant will be distributed to the following counties: Baker, Benton, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Multnomah.