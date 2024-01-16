2 arrested after assault, explosion in Ashland sends 3 people to hospital

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two people were arrested after Ashland Police say an explosion and assault happened at the city’s designated camping area Monday night.

According to police, Noah Brennan (also known as Nova Brennen), 19, and Jocelyn Cotner, 48, assaulted a victim at the campsite just before 9 p.m. During the assault, one of the suspects hit a victim with a small camping burner, which caused the butane container to break and set off a fireball.

The explosion seriously injured the original victim as well as two other people that were in a nearby tent.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Brennan and Cotner were arrested and booked into Jackson County Jail for assault, menacing, and reckless endangerment.

