Phoenix-Talent School District moving Outdoor Discovery Program next year

TALENT, Ore. – Changes are coming to the Talent Elementary School’s Outdoor Discovery Program next year.

The Outdoor Discovery Program has been providing an alternative learning environment for K-5 students in the Rogue Valley since 2009. According to the district website, the program was created to offer project-based environmentally-focused education. The program is currently housed in a building directly across the street from the elementary school’s main campus.

Starting next year, the program will be moving from its current area to the main Talent Elementary School building.

This has led to many parents currently enrolled in the program to voice concerns over how the program will change being on the main campus in terms of structure and education.

Superintendent Brent Barry says while he understands these concerns, very little will change with the actual program itself.

“This space, it’s not changing with ODP,” Barry said. “It will still have the same staffing, curriculum, multi-year, three grade level, and classroom setup. There will still be field trips, parent participation.”

According to Barry, Talent Elementary is already expanding the main campus for next school year and will be planning with the ODP structure involved.

Barry says the district is planning to turn the current Outdoor Discovery Program location into a preschool for families in the Talent area.

