Siskiyou County Sheriff looking for missing 33-year-old man

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in Weed on April 28.

According to police, Kaonai Saechao left Taste Tea Fusion Bowl on Weed Boulevard Sunday morning around 9:45 a.m.

At the time, Saechao was reportedly headed to an unknown address off Jade Avenue. Police say he did not show up to work Monday morning and family and friends have not heard from him since March 28.

Saechao was wearing a white t-shirt, neon yellow shorts, black socks with grey slides.

Police say he spends a lot of time in both Weed and Montague, they also say he has a history of drug and alcohol abuse.