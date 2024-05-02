Dozens of North Medford High school students protest budget cuts

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of North Medford High School students staged a walkout Thursday morning in support of the Medford School District against statewide budget cuts.

This comes less than a week after the district announced it would be cutting 32 positions, 18 of which are teachers and counselors. According to the district’s proposed reduction plan, one Elementary Teacher Librarian and five Secondary Teacher Librarians may also be laid off.

District Superintendent Brett Champion confirmed there will be cuts to some non-essential classes, such as electives, but he could not specify which classes would be cut.

Citing similar challenges as other school districts in Oregon, MSD says the decision comes as a result of inadequate funding, inflation pressures, and declining enrollment. The district says it is facing underfunding in critical areas like special education, increasing costs without an increase in funding, as well as unfunded mandates.

During Thursday’s protest, students walked from the NMHS campus on Keene Way to the Medford School District offices on Biddle Road.

The school district is holding a meeting budget committee meeting Thursday night, which the public is welcomed to attend. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at Oakdale Middle School or community members can watch it virtually at this link.

