Firefighters rescue two Coos Bay residents from house fire

COOS BAY, Ore. – Two Coos Bay residents are safe after their house, located on 9th Avenue caught fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Coos Bay Fire Department, dispatch received a call just before 1 a.m. from a neighbor who had heard someone yelling that their house was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming out of the house and were able to get out the two residents who were trapped inside. Both were transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries however their condition is unknown.

The fire was traced to, and contained in a back bedroom. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly however one dog was found dead under the bed, while another dog was rescued.

The investigation shows that the fire was accidental and started on the bed. Fire officials say the house did not have working smoke alarms.

Coos Bay Fire Department reminds the community about its partnership with the Red Cross to offer free smoke alarms to any home in Coos Bay.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.