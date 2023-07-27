2 arrested for allegedly murdering Roseburg man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A pair of Douglas County murder suspects are now behind bars.

Oregon State Police said on Tuesday, June 25, a man was found dead along Interstate 5 north of Canyonville.

The man was eventually identified as 34-year-old Joshua Alexander of Roseburg.

According to OSP, an extensive investigation led to the arrest of two suspects in the case. They were identified as 36-year-old Allen Lloyd Swindler and 34-year-old Sierra Sioux Jennings, both from Sutherlin.

On July 20, Swindler was arrested. Jennings was arrested on the 26th, OSP said.

Both suspects were charged with murder and lodged in the Douglas County Jail.

According to OSP, no further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

