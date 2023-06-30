2 dead, child hospitalized after Highway 101 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Raymond Louis Eby Jr., 35 of Molalla, was driving southbound near milepost 208 when his GMC Sonoma crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Sonoma crashed head-on with a SUV driven by Shawna Michelle Coolidge, 51 of Florence.

Eby Jr.’s truck rolled over and landed on its roof, blocking the northbound lane.

Coolidge’s SUV came to rest down a small embankment on the side of the highway.

Eby Jr. and Coolidge were both declared dead at the scene.

A three year old child in the SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

