2 firefighting C-130s deployed, will report to Klamath Falls Airtanker Base

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A pair of C-130 Hercules cargo planes are heading to southern Oregon to help fight wildfires.

The U.S. Air Force said the C-130s are equipped with what’s known as “Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems,” or “MAFFS.”

The MAFFS are portable fire-retardant delivery systems that can be inserted into a C-130 aircraft without major modifications. This effectively turns the cargo planes into firefighting aircraft capable of dropping up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than ten seconds across a quarter-mile line.

“The MAFFS aircraft play a crucial role in fighting wildfires and can be rapidly deployed to the affected areas, providing a swift response to emerging wildfires,” said Lieutenant General Steven S. Nordhaus, commander of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern & U.S. Air Forces Space). “They bring unique capabilities and resources to combat the spread of fire, such as their ability to cover large distances quickly enabling early intervention that can prevent fires from escalating.”

The two C-130s will assist with wildland firefighting operations across western states and each will report to the Klamath Fall Airtanker Base.

