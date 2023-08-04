Inmate dies in the Jackson County Jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – An inmate died in the Jackson County Jail last week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Thursday, July 27, a 64-year-old “adult in custody” was found in apparent medical distress.

According to JCSO, jail staff members tried using life-saving measures as they called for emergency medical services. However, the inmate did not survive.

A forensic pathologist with Oregon State Police determined the inmate died of natural causes.

JCSO said the inmate was booked into the jail on July 25, 2023, for local and out-of-state charges.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, the AIC’s name will not be released by JCSO,” deputies said.

No further information was provided.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.