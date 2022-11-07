2 marijuana operations searched in Josephine County, OSP says

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person was arrested after two properties were searched by police in rural Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said on November 2, a special drug enforcement team worked with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to serve search warrants at two separate locations east of Cave Junction.

At the first property in the 8600 block of Caves Highway, investigators reportedly found about 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven guns, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and a cargo trailer. OSP said there was also evidence of illegal marijuana exportation found at the scene.

According to OSP, 30-year-old James Rossi was arrested and charged with possessing and manufacturing illegal marijuana.

The other search warrant was served at a property in the 3700 block of Holland Loop Road. There, police discovered 916 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed marijuana in various forms. Five people were detained, interviewed, and released.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing.