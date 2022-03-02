20 Grants Pass restaurants join ‘Say Cheese’ fundraiser for Josephine County Food Bank

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – “Say Cheese” is back! This month, 20 Grants Pass restaurants are selling grilled cheese sandwiches and donating part of the proceeds to help fight hunger.

For every grilled cheese purchased from participating restaurants, $2 will be given to the Josephine County Food Bank.

To cap it all off, you can pick up a punch card from participating restaurants for a chance to win a $100 Dutch Bros gift card. Once you buy five sandwiches, you can drop off the card at any of the restaurants listed below this article to be entered into the drawing.

When the event ends on March 31, the restaurant with the most sales will get bragging rights for having the “Best Grilled Cheese in Grants Pass.”

The food bank has been doing the contest for several years now. To learn more or vote for your favorite grilled cheese sandwich, visit https://www.jocofoodbank.org/news

The following restaurants are participating in this year’s “Say Cheese!” event:

Applebee’s : Roasted garlic butter brushed over potato bread, with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and thin-sliced prime rib, grilled to a golden brown. Served with fries and a side of Au Jus for dipping.

: Roasted garlic butter brushed over potato bread, with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and thin-sliced prime rib, grilled to a golden brown. Served with fries and a side of Au Jus for dipping. Bohemian Bar & Bistro : Caprese Grilled Cheese with Havarti, smoked mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil with a balsamic reduction drizzle on sourdough bread.

: Caprese Grilled Cheese with Havarti, smoked mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil with a balsamic reduction drizzle on sourdough bread. Carson’s : Five cheeses happily melting into Toasted Rosemary Bread, perfectly paired with house-made Tomato Leek Bisque.

: Five cheeses happily melting into Toasted Rosemary Bread, perfectly paired with house-made Tomato Leek Bisque. Casa Amiga : Grilled flour tortilla filled with choice of cheese and meat (chorizo, chicken, carne asada, ground beef or shredded beef) with sliced avocado, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.

: Grilled flour tortilla filled with choice of cheese and meat (chorizo, chicken, carne asada, ground beef or shredded beef) with sliced avocado, sour cream and jalapenos on the side. Climate City : Mac & Cheese Melt: 4 Cheese Mac, bacon, toasted sourdough and fries.

: Mac & Cheese Melt: 4 Cheese Mac, bacon, toasted sourdough and fries. Cultured Palate : Cuban guava grilled cheesecake inspired by the popular Cuban cracker cream cheese and guava dessert.

: Cuban guava grilled cheesecake inspired by the popular Cuban cracker cream cheese and guava dessert. Cynthia’s Home Sweet Home : Monte Cristo bread, roasted turkey, baked ham, Swiss- cheese, and cranberry jam.

: Monte Cristo bread, roasted turkey, baked ham, Swiss- cheese, and cranberry jam. Eddy’s Burgers : Grilled cheese features white bread and six slices of American cheese served with your favorite side.

: Grilled cheese features white bread and six slices of American cheese served with your favorite side. Fat Tony’s : The “big cheese” parmesan-encrusted panini with choice of three kinds of cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and tomato.

: The “big cheese” parmesan-encrusted panini with choice of three kinds of cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and tomato. Laughing Clam : Philly Cheese Steak featuring grilled cheese, sirloin, sauteed onions with sprinkled Hungarian goat horn peppers, with cheddar, Swiss and Parmesan encrusted white bread.

: Philly Cheese Steak featuring grilled cheese, sirloin, sauteed onions with sprinkled Hungarian goat horn peppers, with cheddar, Swiss and Parmesan encrusted white bread. Lulu’s : Smoked pork, jack cheddar, parmesan-crusted, fried house pickles, chili aioli with arugula on sourdough bread.

: Smoked pork, jack cheddar, parmesan-crusted, fried house pickles, chili aioli with arugula on sourdough bread. Ma Mosa’s : Smoked Gruyere, sharp cheddar with carne asada, blistered kale, pickled apple relish on toasted levain.

: Smoked Gruyere, sharp cheddar with carne asada, blistered kale, pickled apple relish on toasted levain. Red Robin : Four cheese melt with bottomless steak fries.

: Four cheese melt with bottomless steak fries. River’s Edge : Brie cheese, bacon jam, gochujang aioli, and smoked gouda on sourdough break.

: Brie cheese, bacon jam, gochujang aioli, and smoked gouda on sourdough break. Rogue Creamery Farm : The Classic Signature Grilled Cheese features Touvelle cheddar, Oregon Blue Cheese and a drizzle of local honey on a La Coquette bun.

: The Classic Signature Grilled Cheese features Touvelle cheddar, Oregon Blue Cheese and a drizzle of local honey on a La Coquette bun. Taprock NW Grill : Artisan bread buttered in garlic, herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Gruyere, Havarti, and gouda are layered with pancetta and prosciutto. Minced mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, and artichoke hearts are sauteed in Dijon mustard. Green apple slices are wrapped in a cheddar crisp for the perfect finishing touch.

: Artisan bread buttered in garlic, herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Gruyere, Havarti, and gouda are layered with pancetta and prosciutto. Minced mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, and artichoke hearts are sauteed in Dijon mustard. Green apple slices are wrapped in a cheddar crisp for the perfect finishing touch. The Train Depot : Grilled prosciutto pear with gorgonzola cheese and balsamic glaze served on grill sourdough bread.

: Grilled prosciutto pear with gorgonzola cheese and balsamic glaze served on grill sourdough bread. The Vine : Mac n Cheese Melt: Chicken Parmesan, mozzarella, baguette, and a side of marinara sauce.

: Mac n Cheese Melt: Chicken Parmesan, mozzarella, baguette, and a side of marinara sauce. Twisted Cork : Wild mushroom and black truffle grilled cheese with a blend of truffles, white cheddar and fontina cheese with fresh herbs grilled in black truffle oil.

: Wild mushroom and black truffle grilled cheese with a blend of truffles, white cheddar and fontina cheese with fresh herbs grilled in black truffle oil. Wild River Pub: Bacon cheddar waffle with house-made pepper sauce, and cheddar cheese with fries.