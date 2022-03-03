Man headed to prison after getting caught twice with illegal drugs in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced after police found him with drugs in two separate incidents in 2020 and 2021.

On October 20, 2020, officers reportedly had probable cause to arrest Jeremy Gibson in the parking lot of Arby’s on Biddle Road. Police tried to block his vehicle in with lights and sirens activated, but Gibson drove away, striking a detective’s car and nearly hitting a second car. He continued to elude officers until his vehicle became disabled. After a physical struggle with the police, Gibson was taken into custody.

The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said a search of Gibson’s vehicle led to the discovery of a backpack containing 280 grams of heroin, over 21 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and packaging.

During the investigation, Gibson reportedly told a detective he was dealing drugs.

In May of 2021, Gibson was seen at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and detectives tried to arrest him for outstanding warrants. He tried to escape and started fighting, but he was eventually taken into custody. Again, he was found with heroin and meth.

On February 28, 2022, Gibson pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and eluding an officer in the 2020 case. He pleaded guilty to similar charges in the 2021 incident.

On March 2, prosecutors announced Gibson was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.