2018 Britt Festival kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – It’s a sure sign that summer is right around the corner—Britt Festival’s 2018 season kicks off Tuesday night.
Eight-time Grammy Winner Ziggy Marley will take the stage in Jacksonville on June 12.
Gates open to the general public at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. There is no outside alcohol allowed for this particular Britt performance.
As of 1130 a.m. Tuesday, tickets were still available.
Ziggy Marley’s performance will be followed by some big names in the coming months, including Jake Owen and Jason Mraz, two acts that have performed to stadium arenas in the past.
Britt CEO Donna Briggs said this is one of the most diverse years yet, with big names in reggae, country and pop, to classic rock, folk and comedy.
Other names include 80’s sensation Boy George & Culture Club rising alt-pop stars Portugal. The Man, rocker and Grammy award winner Peter Frampton.
Britt CEO Donna Briggs said her and the team were very excited to be able to secure some of these big names.
“It’s a matter of roll of the dice luck, it really is. It’s based on the I-5 corridor and us putting in offers and competing with other venues. We just happened to get kind of lucky this year,” Briggs said.
Comedian Jeff Dunham will also be hitting the stage.
The following is a list of performances taking place during this year’s Britt Festival:
June 12, 7:30 p.m. – Ziggy Marley (Rebellion Rises 2018 Tour)
June 16, 3:00 p.m. – Michael Franti & Spearhead (family matinee)
June 16, 7:00 p.m. – Michael Franti & Spearhead (Stay Human Tour)
June 19, 7:30 p.m. – Violent Femmes
June 20, 7:30 p.m. – Chris Issak
June 21, 5:00 p.m. – Best of Britt with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
June 21, 8:45 p.m. – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
June 23, 7:30 p.m. – Guitar Weekend Faculty Concert
June 24, 8:30 p.m. – Jeff Dunham
June 26, 6:30 p.m. – Primus & Mastodon
June 28, 7:00 p.m. – Trampled by Turtles with special guest Deer Tick
July 11, 8:00 p.m. – An evening with Ann Wilson of Heart
July 12, 7:00 p.m. – Arlo Guthrie & Janis Ian
July 14, 8:00 p.m. – An evening with Straight No Chaser
July 15, 7:30 p.m. – Chris Blue
July 17, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring Traditional Folk Dances of Mexico by Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre
July 19, 7:30 p.m. – Happy Together Tour 2018: The Turtles, The Association, Chuck Negron, The Cowskills, more!
July 20, 7:30 p.m. – Father John Misty
July 21, 8:30 p.m. – Rodney Carrington
July 23, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring Corps of Discovery by The Meriwethers
July 25, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Opening Night – Pops: Classics in the Movies
July 27, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Pines of Rome & Measha Brueggergrosman
July 28, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Brahms & Sasha Cooke
July 29, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring Iggy’s String Theory by Ignace Jang & Mark Bergman (Britt Orchestra concertmaster, and double bassist)
July 30, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Flora and the Search for the Groove” by Gabriel Globus-Hoenich (Britt Orchestra percussionist) & Members of the Britt Orchestra
August 3, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Beethoven & Jonathan Biss
August 4, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Appalachian Spring & Edgar Meyer
August 5, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Got Melody?” by 16 Strings (Members of the Britt Orchestra)
August 6, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Kid’s Drums Unlimited” by Gabriel Globus-Hoenich & Friends
August 7, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Flora and the Search for the Groove” by Gabriel Globus-Hoenich & Members of the Britt Orchestra
August 10, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Bernstein Centennial & Anthony Marwood
August 11, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra Spectacular: Closing Night
August 16, 6:00 p.m. – Free Rein Summer Tour 2018: Rebelution/Stephen Marley/Common Kings/ Zion I
August 18, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Corps of Discovery” by The Meriwethers at BEAR CREEK PARK, MEDFORD, OR
August 20, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Traditional Fold Dances of Mexico” by Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre
August 23, 6:15 p.m. – DISPATCH with special guest Nahko and Medicine for the People
August 24, 7:00 p.m. – Brandi Carlile
August 25, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Don’t Laugh at Me” by Steve Seskin
August 27, 8:00 p.m. – An evening with Grammy Award winner Peter Frampton
August 30, 7:00 p.m. – Portugal. The Man
September 1, 6:30 p.m. – The Original Wailers/Ozomatli with special guest Chali 2na
September 6, 7:00 p.m. – GOOD VIBES with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen
September 7, 6:30 p.m. – Voodoo Threauxdown featuringTrombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
September 8, 7:30 p.m. – Storm Large & Le Bonheur
September 9, 7:00 p.m. – The Mavericks & Los Lobos
September 11, 7:30 p.m. – Boy George and Culture Club
September 12, 7:30 p.m. – Rodrigo y Gabriela
September 13, 7:30 p.m. – Jake Owen
September 14, 7:30 p.m. – An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band