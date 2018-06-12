Home
2018 Britt Festival kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – It’s a sure sign that summer is right around the corner—Britt Festival’s 2018 season kicks off Tuesday night.

Eight-time Grammy Winner Ziggy Marley will take the stage in Jacksonville on June 12.

Gates open to the general public at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. There is no outside alcohol allowed for this particular Britt performance.

As of 1130 a.m. Tuesday, tickets were still available.

Ziggy Marley’s performance will be followed by some big names in the coming months, including Jake Owen and Jason Mraz, two acts that have performed to stadium arenas in the past.

Britt CEO Donna Briggs said this is one of the most diverse years yet, with big names in reggae, country and pop, to classic rock, folk and comedy.

Other names include 80’s sensation Boy George & Culture Club rising alt-pop stars Portugal. The Man, rocker and Grammy award winner Peter Frampton.

Britt CEO Donna Briggs said her and the team were very excited to be able to secure some of these big names.

“It’s a matter of roll of the dice luck, it really is. It’s based on the I-5 corridor and us putting in offers and competing with other venues. We just happened to get kind of lucky this year,” Briggs said.

Comedian Jeff Dunham will also be hitting the stage.

For more information about tickets and show dates, you can visit their website here.

The following is a list of performances taking place during this year’s Britt Festival:

June 12, 7:30 p.m. – Ziggy Marley (Rebellion Rises 2018 Tour)

June 16, 3:00 p.m. – Michael Franti & Spearhead (family matinee)

June 16, 7:00 p.m. – Michael Franti & Spearhead (Stay Human Tour)

June 19, 7:30 p.m. – Violent Femmes

June 20, 7:30 p.m. – Chris Issak

June 21, 5:00 p.m. – Best of Britt with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

June 21, 8:45 p.m. – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

June 23, 7:30 p.m. – Guitar Weekend Faculty Concert

June 24, 8:30 p.m. – Jeff Dunham

June 26, 6:30 p.m. – Primus & Mastodon

June 28, 7:00 p.m. – Trampled by Turtles with special guest Deer Tick

July 11, 8:00 p.m. – An evening with Ann Wilson of Heart

July 12, 7:00 p.m. – Arlo Guthrie & Janis Ian

July 14, 8:00 p.m. – An evening with Straight No Chaser

July 15, 7:30 p.m. – Chris Blue

July 17, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring Traditional Folk Dances of Mexico by Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre

July 19, 7:30 p.m. – Happy Together Tour 2018: The Turtles, The Association, Chuck Negron, The Cowskills, more!

July 20, 7:30 p.m. – Father John Misty

July 21, 8:30 p.m. – Rodney Carrington

July 23, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring Corps of Discovery by The Meriwethers

July 25, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Opening Night – Pops: Classics in the Movies

July 27, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Pines of Rome & Measha Brueggergrosman

July 28, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Brahms & Sasha Cooke

July 29, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring Iggy’s String Theory by Ignace Jang & Mark Bergman (Britt Orchestra concertmaster, and double bassist)

July 30, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Flora and the Search for the Groove” by Gabriel Globus-Hoenich (Britt Orchestra percussionist) & Members of the Britt Orchestra

August 3, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Beethoven & Jonathan Biss

August 4, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Appalachian Spring & Edgar Meyer

August 5, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Got Melody?” by 16 Strings (Members of the Britt Orchestra)

August 6, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Kid’s Drums Unlimited” by Gabriel Globus-Hoenich & Friends

August 7, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Flora and the Search for the Groove” by Gabriel Globus-Hoenich & Members of the Britt Orchestra

August 10, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra: Bernstein Centennial & Anthony Marwood

August 11, 7:30 p.m. – Britt Orchestra Spectacular: Closing Night

August 16, 6:00 p.m. – Free Rein Summer Tour 2018: Rebelution/Stephen Marley/Common Kings/ Zion I

August 18, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Corps of Discovery” by The Meriwethers at BEAR CREEK PARK, MEDFORD, OR

August 20, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Traditional Fold Dances of Mexico” by Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre

August 23, 6:15 p.m. – DISPATCH with special guest Nahko and Medicine for the People

August 24, 7:00 p.m. – Brandi Carlile

August 25, 10:15 a.m. – Free BrittKids Koncert featuring “Don’t Laugh at Me” by Steve Seskin

August 27, 8:00 p.m. – An evening with Grammy Award winner Peter Frampton

August 30, 7:00 p.m. – Portugal. The Man

September 1, 6:30 p.m. – The Original Wailers/Ozomatli with special guest Chali 2na

September 6, 7:00 p.m. – GOOD VIBES with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen

September 7, 6:30 p.m. – Voodoo Threauxdown featuringTrombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

September 8, 7:30 p.m. – Storm Large & Le Bonheur

September 9, 7:00 p.m. – The Mavericks & Los Lobos

September 11, 7:30 p.m. – Boy George and Culture Club

September 12, 7:30 p.m. – Rodrigo y Gabriela

September 13, 7:30 p.m. – Jake Owen

September 14, 7:30 p.m. – An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

