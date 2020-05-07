2020 Rogue River Rooster Crow canceled

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The 2020 Rogue River Rooster Crow has been canceled.
The event started back in 1953 and has grown to become a well-recognized festival where people can be nationally recognized for rooster crowing. In the past, it’s included jet boat races, car shows, art exhibits, and food.
This year was supposed to be the 67th annual Rooster Crow, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events have been canceled. That’s according to the Rogue River Kiwanis Club. The festival was originally scheduled for the last week of June.
Vendors and anyone else who has paid will be contacted regarding a refund.