2023’s ‘Art Along the Rogue’ accepting artist applications

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – As the 20th “Art Along the Rogue” festival approaches, the City of Grants Pass is asking for artists to join in the celebration.

This fall, 5th and H streets in the historic downtown district of Grants Pass will be transformed by professional chalk artists during the three-day festival. Two headline artists have already been chosen, but there are plenty of volunteer spaces left.

The theme will be “Blockbusters on the Block,” an homage to a night at the movies.

This year’s festival will be on October 6, 7, and 8.

Artist and vendor applications can be found here: https://www.grantspassoregon.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2953.

