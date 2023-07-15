Portland foster child reported missing

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services is trying to find a missing foster child.

ODHS said 14-year-old Neveah Rohrbach went missing from Portland on May 22, 2023. She’s believed to be in danger.

Neveah is described as 5’6” tall, 135 pounds, with green eyes and hair that’s dyed black and brown. She also has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

Anyone with information about Neveah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline.

