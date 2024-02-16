2024 Year of the Dragon celebration this weekend in Jacksonville

Posted by Taylar Ansures February 16, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Last Saturday marked the start of the Lunar New year, but there’s a way you can still celebrate locally this weekend.

The Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association is hosting a Year of the Dragon celebration at the Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can watch Taiko drumming, a Chinese historical fashion show, and traditional dancing.

This year’s celebration will include booths representing China, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.

There’s also lots to do for kids, including bounce houses, practice calligraphy or origami, face painting, and more.

The Year of the Dragon celebration is completely free to the public. You can see a list of events and times on the SOCCA website here.

Taylar Ansures
