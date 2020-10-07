21-case COVID-19 outbreak linked to Medford McDonald’s

MEDFORD, Ore. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a Medford fast food restaurant.
The Oregon Health Authority reported on October 7 that 21 cases of coronavirus were traced back to the McDonald’s on Barnett Road in the Winco Plaza.
According to the OHA, the outbreak investigation started on September 6 but, at that time, the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
The current case count includes everyone linked to the outbreak including household members and close contacts to an employee.
The OHA said state and public health officials are working with the Barnett Road McDonald’s to address the outbreak.